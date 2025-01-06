China's Diplomatic Dance in Africa: A Tradition of Influence

China's top diplomat embarked on the annual New Year tour of Africa, a tradition that has persisted for 35 years. This strategic engagement aims to strengthen Beijing's influence over the resource-rich continent as European and American focuses shift elsewhere.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Chad, and Nigeria underscores China's ongoing support for Africa during a time when Western nations are preoccupied with domestic issues and geopolitical conflicts. Analysts highlight this consistency as a reminder of China's commitment compared to the fluctuating approaches of the U.S. and EU.

China's focus on Africa involves seeking crucial mineral agreements, penetrating new markets for exports, and reinforcing its position in multilateral institutions within the UN framework. China's enhanced presence on regional security matters contrasts with France's recent military withdrawal, underlining differing views on China's influence in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)