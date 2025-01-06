Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Dance in Africa: A Tradition of Influence

China's top diplomat continues a 35-year tradition of visiting Africa to bolster Beijing's influence, emphasizing consistency amid wavering Western focus. As Europe's presence declines and Africa navigates debt issues, China seeks mineral deals and market expansion, while aiming to reshape global norms through multilateral institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:31 IST
China's Diplomatic Dance in Africa: A Tradition of Influence

China's top diplomat embarked on the annual New Year tour of Africa, a tradition that has persisted for 35 years. This strategic engagement aims to strengthen Beijing's influence over the resource-rich continent as European and American focuses shift elsewhere.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Chad, and Nigeria underscores China's ongoing support for Africa during a time when Western nations are preoccupied with domestic issues and geopolitical conflicts. Analysts highlight this consistency as a reminder of China's commitment compared to the fluctuating approaches of the U.S. and EU.

China's focus on Africa involves seeking crucial mineral agreements, penetrating new markets for exports, and reinforcing its position in multilateral institutions within the UN framework. China's enhanced presence on regional security matters contrasts with France's recent military withdrawal, underlining differing views on China's influence in Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025