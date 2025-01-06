Protests Spark over BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress activists took to streets on Monday, vandalizing the nameplate outside BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's residence, demanding an apology for his comments about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In tandem, the NSUI staged a demonstration at Delhi University's Faculty of Arts insisting on Bidhuri's dismissal from election candidacy.

Despite the uproar, Bidhuri later expressed regret over any misconstrued remarks, in an attempt to quell the mounting backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)