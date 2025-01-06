Left Menu

Protests Spark over BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress and NSUI protested against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They demanded Bidhuri apologize and cancel his candidacy for the upcoming polls. Bidhuri expressed regret over the remarks which stirred backlash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:24 IST
Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress activists took to streets on Monday, vandalizing the nameplate outside BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's residence, demanding an apology for his comments about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In tandem, the NSUI staged a demonstration at Delhi University's Faculty of Arts insisting on Bidhuri's dismissal from election candidacy.

Despite the uproar, Bidhuri later expressed regret over any misconstrued remarks, in an attempt to quell the mounting backlash.

