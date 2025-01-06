Protests Spark over BJP Leader's Controversial Remarks on Priyanka Gandhi
Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress and NSUI protested against BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his remarks about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. They demanded Bidhuri apologize and cancel his candidacy for the upcoming polls. Bidhuri expressed regret over the remarks which stirred backlash.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress activists took to streets on Monday, vandalizing the nameplate outside BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's residence, demanding an apology for his comments about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In tandem, the NSUI staged a demonstration at Delhi University's Faculty of Arts insisting on Bidhuri's dismissal from election candidacy.
Despite the uproar, Bidhuri later expressed regret over any misconstrued remarks, in an attempt to quell the mounting backlash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Youth Congress
- NSUI
- protest
- Ramesh Bidhuri
- Priyanka Gandhi
- BJP
- elections
- Kalkaji
- demonstration
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Ambitious Membership Drive Kicks Off in Jharkhand
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation
BJP Challenges AAP Over Purvanchali Issue
Mayawati Criticizes Congress and BJP Over Ambedkar Controversy
National Conference Denies BJP Tie-Up Rumors