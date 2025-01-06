Left Menu

Renovation Revelations: Allegations of 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal

The BJP has accused Arvind Kejriwal's AAP government of mismanagement and exorbitant spending in renovating his residence, citing a CAG report. The report suggests that the costs were unjustified and much higher than estimated, with improper consultant selection and tendering processes. This issue is set to be a key topic in upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:51 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has leveled serious allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, led by Arvind Kejriwal, over alleged financial mismanagement in the renovation of the chief minister's residence. Citing a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra highlighted discrepancies in expenditure, claiming that the remodeling costs for the official residence far exceeded initial estimates.

According to the CAG report, the budget for renovating the residence was initially set at Rs 7.61 crore. However, by 2022, the expenses ballooned to Rs 33.66 crore, marking a 342.31% increase. Patra pointed out that approvals for the two-story expansion were rapidly and irregularly obtained, with consultants chosen through an opaque spot quotation method, bypassing standard open advertisement practices.

The BJP plans to make this alleged 'Sheesh Mahal' scandal a focal point in the upcoming Delhi elections, emphasizing potential corruption and financial mismanagement. The AAP, as of yet, has not responded to the accusations. The BJP insists that their campaign will focus on issue-based politics, steering clear of personal attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

