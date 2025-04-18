BJP Challenges Congress Over Corruption Allegations

The BJP on Friday challenged Congress leaders embroiled in corruption allegations, encouraging them to push for speedy trials. The ruling party criticized Congress for blaming politics for the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) probe against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the controversial National Herald case.

Anurag Thakur, a former Union minister, demanded transparency regarding the funds Congress-ruled states used to advertise in the little-read weekly newspaper, which also operates digitally. Thakur accused the Congress of using the National Herald as its financial conduit and claimed the party attempted to acquire properties worth Rs 2,000 crore through dubious means.

Thakur pointed out that the Young Indian company, with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as major stakeholders, received a Rs 50 lakh loan from Congress. The company subsequently took over Associated Journals Limited, the publisher of the Congress-affiliated newspaper, in exchange for a Rs 90 crore debt. Thakur questioned the legality of a political party extending such loans and criticized the inconsistent funding between National Herald and other major newspapers.

