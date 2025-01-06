Left Menu

Trump Seeks Sentencing Delay Amid Legal Battles

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's legal team has requested a delay in his sentencing related to hush money payments. His lawyers plan to appeal the decision made by Justice Juan Merchan. The appeal could postpone the sentencing beyond Trump's inauguration on January 20, potentially avoiding immediate legal consequences.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has requested a delay in his sentencing, originally scheduled for January 10, related to payments made to a porn star. Trump's legal team, consisting of attorneys Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, filed an appeal against Justice Juan Merchan's decisions to deny dismissals based on presidential immunity and transition demands.

In the appeal, Trump's lawyers urged Justice Merchan to postpone the sentencing until the appeal is resolved. This delay could result in Trump not being sentenced before his January 20 inauguration, allowing him to potentially evade immediate legal repercussions.

The judge, who set the January sentencing date last Friday, hinted at the unlikelihood of Trump facing incarceration or severe legal consequences from this matter.

