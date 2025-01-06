Left Menu

Scholz vs Musk: A Battle of Influence in German Politics

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized Elon Musk for supporting the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, amid concerns about external interference in domestic politics. Scholz emphasized the importance of staying calm against such endorsements and expressed worry about the implications for Germany's democracy.

Berlin | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:46 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed concern over Elon Musk's endorsement of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the upcoming elections. Scholz, remaining unfazed by Musk's critical comments, highlighted the dangers of external influence in the domestic political landscape.

Scholz's reaction came after Musk called him a "fool" following the collapse of his coalition government. The chancellor, from the Social Democratic Party, noted the recurring trend of media moguls failing to appreciate social democratic policies.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck echoed Scholz's sentiments, warning Musk to refrain from meddling in Germany's political affairs. This incident underscores the challenges posed by powerful figures wielding financial and informational clout in democratic processes.

