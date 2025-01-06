Trudeau's Political Crossroads Amid Mounting Pressure

As calls for his resignation grow louder, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to address his political future this week. Trudeau's popularity has plummeted over various issues such as the rising costs of essentials, prompting speculation about his leadership as his finance minister resigned on December 16.

Trudeau, who returned to Ottawa after the holidays, faces growing dissent within his own Liberal Party, though they have no immediate mechanism to force him out. Opposition parties, once supportive, now demand a vote of no-confidence that could dethrone Trudeau's minority government.

In this tumultuous political climate, US President-elect Donald Trump has threatened heavy tariffs on Canadian goods amidst other diplomatic tensions. As Trudeau prepares for a critical meeting on Canada-US relations, his Liberal Party contemplates delaying Parliament to select a potential new leader, a move that could shape Canada's future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)