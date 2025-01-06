Left Menu

Austria's Political Shift: Freedom Party's Quest for Power

The Freedom Party, led by Herbert Kickl, received a mandate to form Austria's new government. Despite past coalition failures and opposition, they continue negotiations with the conservative People's Party. With rising unemployment and geopolitical challenges, they propose strict immigration controls and a potential departure from EU defense initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria's Freedom Party, under the leadership of Herbert Kickl, has been handed the task to form the country's new government. This development follows its victory in the September parliamentary elections, which saw the Party capturing 28.8% of the vote, surpassing the conservative Austrian People's Party led by Karl Nehammer.

Despite initial reluctance from the People's Party to partner with the far-right Freedom Party, ongoing negotiations suggest a possible coalition as other political options dwindle. President Alexander Van der Bellen's directive to Kickl signifies a potentially historic shift in Austrian politics, reminiscent of past fragile alliances.

Challenges lie ahead, including tackling Austria's economic recession and rising unemployment, while managing geopolitical tensions arising from Russia's conflict in Ukraine. The Freedom Party's controversial policies, including tightening immigration and reassessing EU commitments, will likely test Austria's constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

