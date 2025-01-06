Austria's Political Shift: Freedom Party's Quest for Power

Austria's Freedom Party, under the leadership of Herbert Kickl, has been handed the task to form the country's new government. This development follows its victory in the September parliamentary elections, which saw the Party capturing 28.8% of the vote, surpassing the conservative Austrian People's Party led by Karl Nehammer.

Despite initial reluctance from the People's Party to partner with the far-right Freedom Party, ongoing negotiations suggest a possible coalition as other political options dwindle. President Alexander Van der Bellen's directive to Kickl signifies a potentially historic shift in Austrian politics, reminiscent of past fragile alliances.

Challenges lie ahead, including tackling Austria's economic recession and rising unemployment, while managing geopolitical tensions arising from Russia's conflict in Ukraine. The Freedom Party's controversial policies, including tightening immigration and reassessing EU commitments, will likely test Austria's constitutional principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)