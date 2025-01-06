Left Menu

Trudeau to Step Down as Liberal Leader Amidst Political Pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced plans to resign as leader of the Liberal party after nine years. Although he will continue in his role until a successor is found, Trudeau's popularity has waned due to economic challenges, making the Liberals vulnerable to significant losses in the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:42 IST
Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared on Monday his decision to step down as head of the ruling Liberal party after nine years at the helm. Despite stepping down, Trudeau intends to maintain his position until the party elects a new leader.

Facing mounting pressure from party lawmakers and unfavorable polling predictions, Trudeau has announced that parliament will be suspended until March. This delay will see him remain as prime minister when newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump takes office, who has proposed tariffs detrimental to Canada's economy.

Trudeau has struggled with declining popularity attributed to high living costs and a housing crisis. Current polls indicate a significant defeat for the Liberals against the Conservative opposition, with an election mandated by late October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

