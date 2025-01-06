Political Controversy Erupts Over BJP Leader's Remarks

Controversy flared on Monday as BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri came under fire for his remarks targeting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference condemned the comments as narrow-minded and inappropriate.

Bidhuri, vying for the Kalkaji seat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, made headlines after he commented on Atishi's surname change and likened road work to Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks. His statements sparked criticism from both AAP and Congress, leading Bidhuri to express regret.

The BJP, also distancing itself from Bidhuri's words, emphasized that political commentary should steer clear of gender or family issues. Meanwhile, Abdullah reiterated his stance while attending a religious event, highlighting the importance of peace and harmony as taught by Guru Gobind Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)