Trump's Peaceful Path to Victory: 2024 Election Certification Unfolds Smoothly

In a landmark shift from previous tumultuous events, Congress certified Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential election win without any incidents, contrasting the chaos of January 6, 2021.

Enhanced security and winter weather set the backdrop for the certification, highlighting the unusual circumstance of a candidate rightfully returning to power after attempting to overturn an earlier election.

Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the swift, peaceful process. The chamber briefly erupted in bipartisan applause, marking an acceptance of the voters' decision despite previous electoral tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)