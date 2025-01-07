Giuliani Held in Contempt Over Georgia Election Worker Defamation Case

A legal setback for Rudy Giuliani unfolded on Monday as a judge found the former New York City Mayor in civil contempt pertaining to a defamation case filed by two Georgia election workers. The accusations centered on Giuliani's false statements regarding the 2020 presidential election.

The case, initiated by election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, highlighted allegations that Giuliani had wrongfully targeted their reputations. Contrary to their claims, Giuliani maintained his innocence, citing compliance efforts despite ongoing legal challenges.

Judge Lewis Liman of Manhattan highlighted Giuliani's insufficient compliance with the court's demands, further tarnishing his reputation once esteemed during his post-September 11 leadership. The decision signals continuing legal troubles for Giuliani, embroiled in multiple election-related disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)