BJP's War Cry Against AAP: Delhi Polls Loom
BJP candidates in Delhi target AAP as dates for the assembly polls are set to be announced. They criticize AAP's governance and express optimism about winning the upcoming elections. The BJP aims to capitalize on their timely campaign efforts and address Delhi's civic issues.
- Country:
- India
In the political arena of Delhi, the BJP is raising its voice against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as the anticipated announcement of assembly poll dates draws near. Dushyant Gautam, a BJP candidate from Karol Bagh, labeled the AAP government as 'looteri', accusing them of misgovernance.
Gautam expressed enthusiasm for the forthcoming election season, confident of public desire for change. He cited dissatisfaction with the current administration as a motivator for Delhi's populace, predicting a favorable shift towards the BJP's ambitions.
BJP candidate Khushiram Chunar from Ambedkar Nagar similarly voiced confidence in the party's prospects due to its developmental promises. Ashish Sood, vying for the Janakpuri seat, thanked his party's leadership for the opportunity to challenge AAP, asserting this election as pivotal for Delhi's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Polls: "Sankalp Patra will be released soon," says MP Ramvir Bidhuri
Kejriwal accuses BJP of trying to undermine AAP's promised schemes ahead of Delhi assembly polls
NCP Unveils First List of Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls
Cong to launch 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Sanvidhan' political campaign raising issues concerning people from Dec 2024 to Jan 2026:KC Venugopal.
BJP Unveils Key Candidates for Delhi Assembly Polls