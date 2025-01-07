BJP's War Cry Against AAP: Delhi Polls Loom

In the political arena of Delhi, the BJP is raising its voice against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party as the anticipated announcement of assembly poll dates draws near. Dushyant Gautam, a BJP candidate from Karol Bagh, labeled the AAP government as 'looteri', accusing them of misgovernance.

Gautam expressed enthusiasm for the forthcoming election season, confident of public desire for change. He cited dissatisfaction with the current administration as a motivator for Delhi's populace, predicting a favorable shift towards the BJP's ambitions.

BJP candidate Khushiram Chunar from Ambedkar Nagar similarly voiced confidence in the party's prospects due to its developmental promises. Ashish Sood, vying for the Janakpuri seat, thanked his party's leadership for the opportunity to challenge AAP, asserting this election as pivotal for Delhi's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)