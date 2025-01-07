Delhi Gears Up for 2025 Elections: Congress Eyes Comeback

As the Election Commission of India prepares to reveal the schedule for the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Congress leader Alka Lamba voiced optimism for her party's prospects, citing dissatisfaction against both the central government and Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi. Lamba believes voters long for change and will support Congress.

Lamba argued that ongoing comparisons between previous governments highlight the strong tenure of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. She asserted that the BJP lacks a concrete agenda, using Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their primary focus during campaigns.

Lamba also criticized AAP for its leadership issues and temporary governance, reinforcing that only permanent solutions can address Delhi's persistent challenges, such as pollution and crime. Her comments come as the Electoral Commission schedules the election announcement at Vigyan Bhawan.

(With inputs from agencies.)