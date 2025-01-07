Delhi Awaits Poll Dates Amid BJP-AAP Showdown

As Delhi braces for the announcement of assembly election dates by the Election Commission, political tension surfaces between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh has accused Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, of regressing the state by decades, reiterating the party's adherence to democratic principles. According to Chugh, the BJP is set for a dual-engine governance approach under the central leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, anticipating public endorsement.

BJP leader Nalin Kohli contrasts BJP's development narrative against AAP's much-criticized promises. In response, AAP's spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar anticipates a fair electoral process, voicing confidence in AAP's position with CM Arvind Kejriwal, the principal candidate, despite levelling critiques at the rival parties' unpreparedness.

Amid election preparedness, allegations have arisen concerning voter registration fraud in New Delhi constituencies. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal underscores these claims by referencing communication from Delhi CM Atishi to the Chief Electoral Officer, intensifying the scrutiny on election integrity. AAP maintains strong positioning with prior success, having garnered 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)