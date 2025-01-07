Political Tensions Flare Amidst Delhi Election Announcements

As the Election Commission readies to declare dates for the Delhi assembly elections, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari directed sharp criticism at former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging his involvement in the Delhi excise policy case.

Tiwari expressed anticipation, stating, "I was also waiting for this," and referenced public dissatisfaction toward Kejriwal through a popular lyric mocking him as "a liquor man." He accused the AAP of instilling fear among election officials, describing the party leadership as "urban naxals" whose threats no longer intimidate anyone.

In light of these accusations, the additional District Magistrate Nishant Bodh cited potential disruptions by political representatives at election offices. AAP MP Sanjay Singh defended their interactions, asserting their right to liaison with electoral officials as public representatives, while Arvind Kejriwal called attention to alleged large-scale voter fraud, further complicating the political environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)