Breaking Barriers: Indian Americans Make History in U.S. Congress

Congressman Suhash Subramanyam has made history as the first Indian American Congressman from the East Coast, opting to take his oath of office with the Bhagavad Gita. This symbolic gesture underscores the growing diversity in American politics and highlights the unique contributions of the Hindu faith to legislative affairs.

Suhash Subramanyam, whose political career includes significant legislation on education and toll reduction, celebrated his historic swearing-in alongside his mother, who immigrated from India. His presence in Congress, along with Hindu lawmakers like Raja Krishnamoorthi, emphasizes the increasing participation of Indian Americans in national governance.

While Christians remain the largest religious group in Congress, the number of Hindu and Muslim members is rising slowly. The inclusion of Hindu voices in bipartisan prayer services reflects the changing religious landscape in U.S. politics, as these lawmakers continue to foster understanding and cooperation across diverse faiths.

