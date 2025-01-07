Slovakia's Energy Challenge: The Gas Transit Dilemma

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is preparing to engage with the European Commission in Brussels to address the halt in Russian gas transit through Ukraine, as announced on Tuesday by Slovakia's government office.

This cessation, effective from January 1, is a result of the expiration of the transit agreement between Ukraine and Russia. Fico, eager to resume gas flow via this route, has expressed Slovakia's economic concerns, highlighting potential large losses.

Amid these challenges, Fico has hinted at possible retaliatory actions against Ukraine, underscoring the gravity of the situation for Slovakia's energy security and economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)