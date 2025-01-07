Modi's Upcoming Sri Lanka Visit: Strengthening Indo-Lanka Ties

In a bid to reinforce the diplomatic tie between India and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to visit Sri Lanka this year, as announced by the Indian High Commission.

However, specific dates for the visit remain undecided as talks are underway between the two nations. This visit comes on the heels of an invitation extended by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his visit to New Delhi last December.

Dissanayake's trip to India marked his first international visit since assuming office. Prior to this, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar was the first high-ranking foreign official to visit Sri Lanka following Dissanayake's election.

