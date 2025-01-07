Modi's Upcoming Sri Lanka Visit: Strengthening Indo-Lanka Ties
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Sri Lanka within the year, though dates are yet to be finalized. The visit was invited by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his December visit to New Delhi. Previously, Modi traveled to Sri Lanka twice between 2015 and 2017.
In a bid to reinforce the diplomatic tie between India and Sri Lanka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to visit Sri Lanka this year, as announced by the Indian High Commission.
However, specific dates for the visit remain undecided as talks are underway between the two nations. This visit comes on the heels of an invitation extended by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during his visit to New Delhi last December.
Dissanayake's trip to India marked his first international visit since assuming office. Prior to this, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar was the first high-ranking foreign official to visit Sri Lanka following Dissanayake's election.
