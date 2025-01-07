Left Menu

Jean-Marie Le Pen's Enduring Political Legacy

Jean-Marie Le Pen, co-founder of the far-right National Front in France, passed away at 96. Known for his divisive rhetoric and controversial statements, he played a significant role in shaping French political history, although his legacy remains contentious following multiple convictions and a family estrangement.

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the co-founder of France's far-right National Front party, has died at the age of 96. His passing was confirmed Tuesday by Sebastien Chenu, a senior official of the party.

Le Pen was a polarising figure known for his fiery rhetoric against immigration and multiculturalism, which garnered him both acclaim and condemnation. His controversial statements, including Holocaust denial, led to several legal convictions, straining political relationships.

Notably, Le Pen once reached the second round of the 2002 presidential election, but eventually found himself estranged from his daughter, Marine Le Pen. In 2011, she rebranded the party to appeal to a broader electorate, successfully leading to personal presidential achievements under the new name, National Rally. Despite his exclusion in 2015, Le Pen's divisive influence remains, impacting decades of French political discourse and far-right ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

