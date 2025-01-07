Left Menu

French Far-Right Pioneer Jean-Marie Le Pen Passes Away at 96

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the founder of France's National Rally party and a key figure in far-right politics, has died at 96. Reactions from political leaders highlight his influence and controversies. His legacy elicits varied opinions, some celebrating his tenacity, while others condemn his divisive rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 19:09 IST
French Far-Right Pioneer Jean-Marie Le Pen Passes Away at 96

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the iconic and often polarizing founder of the French far-right National Rally party, has passed away at the age of 96. His death has sparked a range of reactions that reflect his contentious role in French and European politics.

Jordan Bardella, chairman of the National Rally, praised Le Pen's lifelong dedication to France, highlighting his military service in Indochina and Algeria, as well as his oratory prowess in both the National Assembly and the European Parliament. French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Le Pen as a historic figure of the far right, noting that judgment of his long political career is now in the hands of historians.

Opinions remain divided, with some political leaders like François Bayrou recognizing Le Pen's impact on French political life despite controversy. Others, such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon, underscore the ongoing struggle against the ideologies Le Pen represented. As France reflects on his legacy, the National Rally continues to remember him as a pivotal figure who shaped its identity and movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025