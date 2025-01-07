French Far-Right Pioneer Jean-Marie Le Pen Passes Away at 96

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the iconic and often polarizing founder of the French far-right National Rally party, has passed away at the age of 96. His death has sparked a range of reactions that reflect his contentious role in French and European politics.

Jordan Bardella, chairman of the National Rally, praised Le Pen's lifelong dedication to France, highlighting his military service in Indochina and Algeria, as well as his oratory prowess in both the National Assembly and the European Parliament. French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged Le Pen as a historic figure of the far right, noting that judgment of his long political career is now in the hands of historians.

Opinions remain divided, with some political leaders like François Bayrou recognizing Le Pen's impact on French political life despite controversy. Others, such as Jean-Luc Mélenchon, underscore the ongoing struggle against the ideologies Le Pen represented. As France reflects on his legacy, the National Rally continues to remember him as a pivotal figure who shaped its identity and movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)