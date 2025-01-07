Left Menu

Trump's Hush Money Conviction: A Last-Minute Appeal

Donald Trump has requested a New York appellate court to dismiss his conviction from charges related to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels. The case has been contentious and Trump's team argues for presidential immunity during the transition period. Sentencing is scheduled before his inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 21:04 IST
Trump's Hush Money Conviction: A Last-Minute Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic legal move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has petitioned a New York appellate court to overturn his conviction stemming from hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump's team aims to halt sentencing, which is scheduled for soon before his upcoming inauguration.

Justice Juan Merchan recently denied an appeal by Trump's legal team to postpone his sentencing, describing their arguments as repetitive. With the sentencing set for Friday, Merchan indicated he would opt for an unconditional discharge rather than imprisonment, taking into account Trump's imminent return to the presidency.

Trump's legal argument hinges on the claim that a sitting president enjoys immunity, even during the transition period. While Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pursues these charges, Trump's lawyers continue their efforts to have them tossed, citing potential interference with his ability to govern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025