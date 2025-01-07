Trump's Hush Money Conviction: A Last-Minute Appeal

In a dramatic legal move, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has petitioned a New York appellate court to overturn his conviction stemming from hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Trump's team aims to halt sentencing, which is scheduled for soon before his upcoming inauguration.

Justice Juan Merchan recently denied an appeal by Trump's legal team to postpone his sentencing, describing their arguments as repetitive. With the sentencing set for Friday, Merchan indicated he would opt for an unconditional discharge rather than imprisonment, taking into account Trump's imminent return to the presidency.

Trump's legal argument hinges on the claim that a sitting president enjoys immunity, even during the transition period. While Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg pursues these charges, Trump's lawyers continue their efforts to have them tossed, citing potential interference with his ability to govern.

