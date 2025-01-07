Who's Next? Contenders for Leadership of Canada's Liberal Party

The ruling Liberal Party in Canada is on the hunt for a new leader following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's decision to step down. The announcement, made on Monday, has sparked a surge of speculation about who might become the party's next figurehead. While details of the leadership contest remain sparse, it typically takes months to finalize.

Among the potential frontrunners is Chrystia Freeland, 56, the former finance minister who recently resigned under contentious circumstances. Freeland, a close Trudeau ally, accused the prime minister of relying on "political gimmicks" in her resignation letter. Mark Carney, 59, the ex-governor of the Bank of Canada, is also considering a run. Known for his exceptional financial acumen, Carney has held prestigious roles, including governor of the Bank of England and UN special envoy for climate action and finance.

Another contender is Dominic LeBlanc, 57, newly appointed finance minister, who has been a trusted advisor to Trudeau, underscored by a personal connection enduring back to their childhood. The race also involves several other high-profile figures, including Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, and Transport Minister Anita Anand. The leadership contest is expected to draw significant interest, shaping the future direction of the Liberal Party.

