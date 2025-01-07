Trump's Expansionist Vision: Panama Canal, Greenland, and Beyond

In an assertive expansion of his foreign policy intentions, President-elect Donald Trump has suggested the potential use of military and economic strategies to secure U.S. control over the Panama Canal and the acquisition of Greenland. During a press conference, Trump ambiguously declined to rule out coercive measures, emphasizing these regions' importance to economic security.

This bold assertion is part of a broader agenda set forth by Trump, who is set to be inaugurated on January 20. His strategy includes controversial suggestions like integrating Canada as a U.S. state, criticizing bilateral trade and military expenditures, and imposing tariffs on Denmark if Greenland remains unsold.

Further stirring international debate, Trump proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the 'Gulf of America.' Echoing past controversies similar to the Denali name change initiated by Barack Obama, Trump reiterated demands for NATO allies to increase their defense spending to 5% of their GDP. These declarations come just a day after Congress certified his electoral win, an event that proceeded calmly under heightened security.

(With inputs from agencies.)