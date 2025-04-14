Left Menu

U.S. Tariffs: A Threat to Global Economic Stability

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed concern over U.S. tariffs, warning they could disrupt global economic order. While addressing parliament, he emphasized that a supplementary budget is not planned, but the government remains prepared to mitigate economic impacts promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 14-04-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 08:25 IST
U.S. Tariffs: A Threat to Global Economic Stability
Shigeru Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba voiced concerns on Monday that U.S. tariffs could pose significant threats to the global economic order.

Addressing parliament, Ishiba made it clear that the Japanese government has no current plans to implement a supplementary budget.

However, he reassured that the government stands ready to respond swiftly to any economic challenges that might arise from these tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025