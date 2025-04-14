U.S. Tariffs: A Threat to Global Economic Stability
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed concern over U.S. tariffs, warning they could disrupt global economic order. While addressing parliament, he emphasized that a supplementary budget is not planned, but the government remains prepared to mitigate economic impacts promptly.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba voiced concerns on Monday that U.S. tariffs could pose significant threats to the global economic order.
Addressing parliament, Ishiba made it clear that the Japanese government has no current plans to implement a supplementary budget.
However, he reassured that the government stands ready to respond swiftly to any economic challenges that might arise from these tariffs.
