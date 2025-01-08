Final Farewell to Former President Jimmy Carter

Amid heightened security, the body of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter reached Washington on Tuesday for a series of commemorations, including lying in state ahead of a funeral on Thursday. Carter's flag-draped casket, borne by military members, was moved from Air Force One to a hearse with the presidential seal.

The motorcade is scheduled to proceed to the U.S. Navy Memorial, where Carter's remains will be placed on a horse-drawn caisson for a procession to the Capitol. This state funeral aligns with Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration following his electoral victory over Kamala Harris, as Joe Biden steps down. Enhanced security measures include miles of fencing around the Capitol.

Jimmy Carter, who led the nation from 1977 to 1981, passed away on December 29 at age 100. Despite a challenging presidency marked by economic troubles and the Iran hostage crisis, Carter's post-presidency era saw him lauded as a humanitarian, even earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

