Gaza Ceasefire Talks Face Stalemate Amid Continued Violence

Hamas demands Israel end its Gaza assault in exchange for releasing hostages, while Israel insists on dismantling Hamas first. Despite mediation by Qatar and Egypt, no agreement has been reached. The urgency intensifies as violence escalates and President-elect Trump's inauguration approaches, marked by his stern warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 01:54 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 01:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hamas reaffirmed its position on Tuesday, stating it will only release hostages if Israel ends its offensive in Gaza. This comes in response to threats by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who insists on the hostages' release before his January inauguration.

Negotiations involving Qatari and Egyptian mediators have yet to produce a ceasefire agreement, as both sides accuse each other of placing conditions that continue to stall peace efforts. Israel maintains that Hamas is the primary barrier to any deal, with ongoing disagreements over troop withdrawals from Gaza.

In a significant turn, reports indicate potential progress, with a Hamas source noting the vetting of a list of 34 hostages proposed for release under an initial truce phase. Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza resulted in numerous casualties, underscoring the tense and volatile environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

