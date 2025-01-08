Matt Gaetz Eyes 2026 Florida Gubernatorial Run Amid Controversy

Former U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz has revealed his interest in running for the position of Florida governor in 2026. Gaetz, known for his outspoken political stance, expressed his desire to provide practical solutions to the state's ongoing insurance problems.

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Gaetz, who once represented Florida in Congress, highlighted his vision for the state, emphasizing his potential candidacy on the Republican ticket. He claims his approach will focus on addressing consumer issues rather than aligning with industry interests.

However, Gaetz's political journey has been marred by controversy. He left Congress in November after being considered for the U.S. Attorney General role by then-President-elect Donald Trump, a position he later withdrew from amidst scandal. Additionally, Gaetz has faced scrutiny over allegations of misconduct, including alleged involvement in illicit drug use and inappropriate relationships.

(With inputs from agencies.)