Trump's Stern Warning to Hamas: Hostage Release by Jan 20 or Chaos Looms

President-elect Donald Trump warns of severe consequences in the Middle East if hostages held by Hamas are not released by his inauguration. With ongoing negotiations in Qatar, Trump's administration is optimistic about progress, though previous attempts at brokering a ceasefire have fallen short.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:48 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a staunch declaration that highlights the impending geopolitical tensions, US President-elect Donald Trump has sternly cautioned that 'all hell will break out in the Middle East' if Hamas does not release hostages by his inauguration day. Trump's alarming message, repeated four times, underscores the urgency he places on resolving the crisis.

The negotiations, however, remain delicate. While Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, Steven Charles Witkoff, reports being nearly on the verge of a breakthrough, he credits Trump's influential stature and negotiation tactics for driving the talks. Many hostages, seized on October 7, 2023, including American citizens, remain in Gaza; some are feared dead.

While the Biden administration's prior efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza met limited success, Trump's approaching presidency injects a new dynamic into diplomatic negotiations. With less than two weeks to his inauguration, the pressure mounts for a resolution, and the world watches as historic diplomatic maneuvers play out.

(With inputs from agencies.)

