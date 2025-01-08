Debate Ignites Over 'One Nation One Election' Bill Amid Parliamentary Deliberations

A heated debate has emerged over the proposed 'One Nation One Election' Bill as the Joint Parliamentary Committee convened in New Delhi for its inaugural meeting. Concerns have been voiced by Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, a committee member, who fears that the bill could overlook public sentiments at the core of the democratic framework.

Bhagat criticized the bill as a product of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's rigid stance, expressing worries about the potential imposition of majority views, which could undermine India's federal structure. He spoke out against what he perceives as arrogance stemming from the party's parliamentary majority, suggesting it may hinder open dialogue.

In response, BJP MP PP Chaudhary, who is chairing the meeting, assured that efforts would be made to hear all stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society members, and political parties. Chaudhary emphasized a commitment to an impartial evaluation, seeking to build a consensus among the committee's distinguished members in the national interest.

