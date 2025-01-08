Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over 'One Nation One Election' Bill Amid Parliamentary Deliberations

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat raised concerns about the potential neglect of public sentiment in the One Nation One Election Bill during a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting. He emphasized the risk of majority views being imposed. BJP's PP Chaudhary assured an unbiased approach to achieve consensus among diverse voices.

Updated: 08-01-2025 11:35 IST
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A heated debate has emerged over the proposed 'One Nation One Election' Bill as the Joint Parliamentary Committee convened in New Delhi for its inaugural meeting. Concerns have been voiced by Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat, a committee member, who fears that the bill could overlook public sentiments at the core of the democratic framework.

Bhagat criticized the bill as a product of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's rigid stance, expressing worries about the potential imposition of majority views, which could undermine India's federal structure. He spoke out against what he perceives as arrogance stemming from the party's parliamentary majority, suggesting it may hinder open dialogue.

In response, BJP MP PP Chaudhary, who is chairing the meeting, assured that efforts would be made to hear all stakeholders, including legal experts, civil society members, and political parties. Chaudhary emphasized a commitment to an impartial evaluation, seeking to build a consensus among the committee's distinguished members in the national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

