NCP Defection Drama: Alliances and Allegations Intensify

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is attempting to orchestrate defections from the rival NCP (SP) faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Raut's remarks came shortly after NCP leader Amol Mitkati suggested that some Lok Sabha members from Sharad Pawar's camp were in contact with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Furthermore, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad alleged that Sunil Tatkare of the Ajit Pawar faction had urged rival MPs to abandon 'the father and daughter,' referring to Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule.

As accusations mount, the Ajit-led faction seeks to gain leverage by securing defections. While Tatkare's response remains awaited, the situation highlights deepening divisions within NCP ranks, underscoring the ongoing political maneuverings within Maharashtra's power corridors.

