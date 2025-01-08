Left Menu

NCP Defection Drama: Alliances and Allegations Intensify

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accuses the Ajit Pawar-led NCP of trying to engineer defections from the rival Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) by offering union cabinet positions. Tensions escalate as accusations fly, with Ajit Pawar’s faction allegedly urging Sharad Pawar’s MPs to switch alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 12:46 IST
NCP Defection Drama: Alliances and Allegations Intensify
Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has claimed that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is attempting to orchestrate defections from the rival NCP (SP) faction led by Sharad Pawar.

Raut's remarks came shortly after NCP leader Amol Mitkati suggested that some Lok Sabha members from Sharad Pawar's camp were in contact with Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Furthermore, NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad alleged that Sunil Tatkare of the Ajit Pawar faction had urged rival MPs to abandon 'the father and daughter,' referring to Sharad Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule.

As accusations mount, the Ajit-led faction seeks to gain leverage by securing defections. While Tatkare's response remains awaited, the situation highlights deepening divisions within NCP ranks, underscoring the ongoing political maneuverings within Maharashtra's power corridors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025