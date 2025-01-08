BJP vs AAP: The Sheesh Mahal Drama Unfolds
The BJP accused AAP leaders of distracting the public from alleged corruption involving 'Sheesh Mahal'. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticized AAP for timing their visit to the residence during the Assembly election model code of conduct. Disputes over Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's bungalow allocation further fuel the political drama.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders of staging a distraction over alleged corruption linked to the 'Sheesh Mahal'.
BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva questioned the timing as AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj planned a visit amid the Assembly election's model code of conduct.
The debate intensified over the bungalow allocation to Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, with further allegations of 'petty politics' from Sachdeva as disputes continue.
