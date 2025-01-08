Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Pride: V Narayanan Takes Helm at ISRO

V Narayanan, a celebrated rocket scientist from Tamil Nadu, has been appointed as Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO. Political leaders, including Chief Minister M K Stalin, expressed their pride and admiration for his accomplishments and encouraged future generations to draw inspiration from his journey.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami extended congratulations to rocket scientist V Narayanan for his appointment as Secretary of the Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO. The appointment marks a significant achievement for the state, as Narayanan hails from Tamil Nadu.

Stalin expressed immense joy and pride in a post on social media platform 'X', emphasizing Narayanan's roots in the state and his remarkable journey from a humble start at a government school in Kanyakumari district to a leadership role at ISRO. The Chief Minister hailed his hard work and dedication.

Under Narayanan's leadership, ISRO is expected to reach new heights. His work on notable missions such as Chandrayaan2, Chandrayaan3, and AdityaL1 has brought international accolades to India. Political leaders, including PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, also expressed their admiration for Narayanan's contributions and hoped for further success.

