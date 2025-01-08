Ridiculous Remarks Overshadow Delhi Elections: Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Focus on Key Issues
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s comment about her cheeks as 'ridiculous' and urged for more focus on critical issues in the Delhi assembly polls. Bidhuri had pledged to make roads as smooth as Gandhi's cheeks if elected, but later expressed regret for his remarks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 16:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a statement on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's contentious comment about her cheeks, labeling it as 'ridiculous'.
Gandhi emphasized the need for focusing on more pressing issues in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections rather than resorting to irrelevant comments.
Bidhuri, who promised to transform Kalkaji's roads to the smoothness of Gandhi's cheeks if elected, later apologized for his controversial remarks, which stirred public outcry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP, RSS Strategize for Key Delhi Assembly Elections
Congress Unveils Second Candidate List for Delhi Elections
"We are fully prepared": Assam BJP Chief on upcoming Panchayat elections
Voting figures of Maharashtra elections belie `vote Jihad' claim: SP MLA
India's 2024 Elections: A Record Voter Turnout Highlighted by Female Participation