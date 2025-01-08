Left Menu

Ridiculous Remarks Overshadow Delhi Elections: Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Focus on Key Issues

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s comment about her cheeks as 'ridiculous' and urged for more focus on critical issues in the Delhi assembly polls. Bidhuri had pledged to make roads as smooth as Gandhi's cheeks if elected, but later expressed regret for his remarks.

Updated: 08-01-2025 16:58 IST
In a statement on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's contentious comment about her cheeks, labeling it as 'ridiculous'.

Gandhi emphasized the need for focusing on more pressing issues in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections rather than resorting to irrelevant comments.

Bidhuri, who promised to transform Kalkaji's roads to the smoothness of Gandhi's cheeks if elected, later apologized for his controversial remarks, which stirred public outcry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

