Ridiculous Remarks Overshadow Delhi Elections: Priyanka Gandhi's Call for Focus on Key Issues

In a statement on Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized former BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's contentious comment about her cheeks, labeling it as 'ridiculous'.

Gandhi emphasized the need for focusing on more pressing issues in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections rather than resorting to irrelevant comments.

Bidhuri, who promised to transform Kalkaji's roads to the smoothness of Gandhi's cheeks if elected, later apologized for his controversial remarks, which stirred public outcry.

