Modi's Dynamic Roadshow Ignites Andhra Pradesh

In a vibrant display of political camaraderie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his deputy Pawan Kalyan, conducted a roadshow that drew massive crowds in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The public gathered enthusiastically, showering the leaders with flowers as they were transported atop an open vehicle. The entire route was adorned with flags of the TDP, BJP, and Janasena parties, creating a festive atmosphere.

The procession began at Sampath Vinayak temple and concluded at Andhra University's engineering college ground, where Modi plans to virtually initiate several projects including NTPC's integrated green hydrogen hub and a bulk drug park, illustrating his focus on regional development.

