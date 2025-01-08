Legacy of Controversy: The Life and Death of Jean-Marie Le Pen

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the controversial founder of France's National Front party, has died at the age of 96. His daughter, Marine Le Pen, a prominent far-right leader herself, paid tribute by calling him a 'warrior' despite their longstanding political conflicts.

Jean-Marie's polarizing legacy includes multiple convictions for antisemitism and inciting racial violence, actions that have left a lasting impact on French politics. His passing has sparked public celebrations among critics who remember him for promoting extremist views.

SOS Racisme, an anti-racist group, criticized his lifetime of promoting far-right ideologies, but also acknowledged those who tirelessly opposed his influence. His funeral is set to take place in his hometown of La Trinite-sur-Mer.

(With inputs from agencies.)