Lebanon's Presidential Election amid Regional Power Shifts

Lebanon's parliament attempts to elect a new president amidst regional changes, including shifts in influence following the war with Israel and Assad's toppling. Key potential candidates include army commander Joseph Aoun. The election is critical for Lebanon's political and economic stability.

Updated: 08-01-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:12 IST
Lebanon's parliament is gearing up for a crucial presidential election, seen as a test of power dynamics in the region altered by Israel's conflict with Hezbollah and the significant fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

The presidential position, dedicated to a Maronite Christian within Lebanon's sectarian framework, has been dormant since Michel Aoun's presidency concluded in October 2023. Political factions lack a clear majority to select their preferred candidate, creating an impasse in the 128-member parliament.

Influential prospects include General Joseph Aoun, recognized for U.S. backing, and Jihad Azour, an IMF official. The vote takes place as Lebanon eyes recovery, influenced by notable external interest, with French and Saudi diplomats participating in discussions in Beirut.

