Tensions Mount as Azerbaijan Accuses Armenia of 'Fascism'

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has intensified tensions by accusing Armenia of being a 'fascist' threat, a stance that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggests might be a pretext for renewed conflict.

The long-standing rivalry between Armenia and Azerbaijan took a new turn in September 2023 when Azerbaijan reclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh, resulting in a mass exodus of Armenians from the region. Despite intentions for a peace treaty, diplomatic progress has been minimal.

Aliyev insists fascism in Armenia must be eradicated, hinting at further escalation unless resolved peacefully. The two countries have no formal diplomatic relations, with a heavily fortified border emphasizing the ongoing tension in their volatile relationship.

