BJP Members Join AAP's Sanatana Seva Samiti in Major Political Shift
In a significant political move, BJP's 'Mandir Prakoshth' members joined AAP's 'Sanatana Seva Samiti' under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership. Kejriwal highlighted the significance of this shift and expressed gratitude to Mamata Banerjee for her support ahead of the Delhi elections scheduled for February 5.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable political realignment, several members from the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Mandir Prakoshth' have crossed over to the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Sanatana Seva Samiti'. The formal induction took place in the presence of AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Senior AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Saurabh Bharadwaj were present as Kejriwal proclaimed the start of a new revolution aimed at bettering the lives of priests, emphasizing that the AAP continues to uphold its promises unlike its political counterparts.
Expressing gratitude on social media, Kejriwal acknowledged the support of spiritual leaders and lauded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her backing as the AAP gears up for the Delhi Assembly elections slated for February 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
