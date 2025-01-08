Poland's Crucial Presidential Election Battle: Tradition vs. Progress

Poland is set for a contentious presidential election on May 18, critical for the pro-European administration's aspirations. Parliament speaker announced the date as Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition aims to reverse Law and Justice (PiS) reforms that have sparked controversy.

President Andrzej Duda's potential vetoes on judicial reforms remain a critical issue for Tusk's government. With Duda's term ending, the election becomes pivotal—either continuing or ending the political deadlock, depending on whether the PiS-backed candidate wins.

The election is particularly significant as Poland will simultaneously hold the EU presidency, with a focus on bolstering European defense. Key players include liberal Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and PiS-supported conservative historian Karol Nawrocki. The campaign draws historical parallels with Duda's unexpected 2015 victory.

