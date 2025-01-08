Left Menu

Trump Battles Supreme Court Over Hush Money Case Sentencing

Donald Trump has filed a request with the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent his sentencing by a New York state court following his conviction on charges related to hush money payments. His appeal focuses on presidential immunity, as he faces potential legal repercussions.

Updated: 08-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:32 IST
Trump

President-elect Donald Trump has sought intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court to stop a New York state court from sentencing him in a criminal case linked to hush money payments made to a porn star. The move follows a denial from a New York appeals court to halt the upcoming Friday sentencing.

Trump's legal team submitted a filing on Wednesday, requesting the Supreme Court to issue an immediate stay as he aims for an appeal regarding presidential immunity. This effort could also lead to a case in the Supreme Court, according to his lawyers. They emphasized the need for a temporary 'administrative stay' during the consideration process of the broader request.

Having been re-elected to the White House, Trump is poised to assume office on January 20. A New York jury recently found him guilty of covering up a $130,000 payment by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. The payment was meant to ensure her silence pre-2016 election about an alleged encounter with Trump, which he denies. This case marked a historic first, being the only instance where a sitting or former U.S. president has faced criminal charges and a conviction. Trump's legal team has unsuccessfully tried twice to have the case dismissed.

