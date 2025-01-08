Left Menu

Biden Considers Pre-emptive Pardons Amid Trump's Threats

President Joe Biden remains undecided on issuing pre-emptive pardons to protect public figures threatened by Donald Trump. In an interview, Biden mentioned considering pardons for Liz Cheney and Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others, before he leaves office, urging Trump to avoid settling scores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:57 IST
President Joe Biden is contemplating issuing pre-emptive pardons to safeguard certain public figures facing threats from former President Donald Trump. In a candid interview with USA Today, Biden revealed he was weighing the option for individuals such as Liz Cheney and Dr. Anthony Fauci before his departure from the White House in January.

Biden recounted a meeting at the White House with Trump where he advised against targeting individuals who have been critical of Trump or involved in impeachment proceedings, highlighting it as counterproductive to Trump's interests. Despite Biden's warnings, Trump's response was largely noncommittal, listening without reinforcing his intent.

Trump, who has expressed a desire for retribution against his detractors, supported an investigation into Cheney's role in the Capitol riot probe, while attacks on Fauci from Trump supporters continue. Biden aides have been discussing potential pre-emptive pardons for other Trump targets, with considerations including Senator Adam Schiff and retired Gen. Mark Milley.

