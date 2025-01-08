Biden Considers Pre-emptive Pardons Amid Trump's Threats

President Joe Biden is contemplating issuing pre-emptive pardons to safeguard certain public figures facing threats from former President Donald Trump. In a candid interview with USA Today, Biden revealed he was weighing the option for individuals such as Liz Cheney and Dr. Anthony Fauci before his departure from the White House in January.

Biden recounted a meeting at the White House with Trump where he advised against targeting individuals who have been critical of Trump or involved in impeachment proceedings, highlighting it as counterproductive to Trump's interests. Despite Biden's warnings, Trump's response was largely noncommittal, listening without reinforcing his intent.

Trump, who has expressed a desire for retribution against his detractors, supported an investigation into Cheney's role in the Capitol riot probe, while attacks on Fauci from Trump supporters continue. Biden aides have been discussing potential pre-emptive pardons for other Trump targets, with considerations including Senator Adam Schiff and retired Gen. Mark Milley.

