Escalating Trade Tensions: China's Retaliation in the U.S. Tariff War
China has retaliated against U.S. President Trump's 100% tariffs by raising duties on American products to 84% and limiting 18 U.S. defense-related companies. The escalating trade war includes travel and education alerts for Chinese citizens. Beijing remains firm in its stance against U.S. trade policies.
In a deepening tit-for-tat exchange, China retaliated against the United States on Wednesday over hefty tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Beijing announced higher duties of up to 84% on American products and placed restrictions on 18 U.S. companies, mainly in defense-related sectors.
This move follows Trump's hike of an additional 50% tariffs on China, upping the total U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this year to 104%. Beijing's response aims to match these tariffs, adding further pressure by announcing travel advisories citing the downturn in trade relations.
Travel and education, key U.S. export sectors to China, are now in focus as tensions rise. China's new white paper defends its trade practices, accusing the U.S. of systematic pressure while committing to its trade agreements. Observers anticipate continued economic strain as both superpowers brace for prolonged conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- tariffs
- trade war
- Trump
- Beijing
- economy
- retaliation
- American goods
- education
ALSO READ
Legal Industry in Uproar: Paul Weiss' Deal with Trump Sparks Controversy
Courtroom Clash: Venezuelan Migrants vs. Trump's Deportation Orders
Defamation in the Headlines: Trump's Campaign Co-Manager Sues the Daily Beast
Art of Diplomacy: Putin's Portrait Gift to Trump
Shock Disclosure: Trump Officials' Signal Blunder and Its Fallout