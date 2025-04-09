Escalating Trade Tensions: China's Retaliation in the U.S. Tariff War

In a deepening tit-for-tat exchange, China retaliated against the United States on Wednesday over hefty tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Beijing announced higher duties of up to 84% on American products and placed restrictions on 18 U.S. companies, mainly in defense-related sectors.

This move follows Trump's hike of an additional 50% tariffs on China, upping the total U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this year to 104%. Beijing's response aims to match these tariffs, adding further pressure by announcing travel advisories citing the downturn in trade relations.

Travel and education, key U.S. export sectors to China, are now in focus as tensions rise. China's new white paper defends its trade practices, accusing the U.S. of systematic pressure while committing to its trade agreements. Observers anticipate continued economic strain as both superpowers brace for prolonged conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)