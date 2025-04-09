Left Menu

Escalating Trade Tensions: China's Retaliation in the U.S. Tariff War

China has retaliated against U.S. President Trump's 100% tariffs by raising duties on American products to 84% and limiting 18 U.S. defense-related companies. The escalating trade war includes travel and education alerts for Chinese citizens. Beijing remains firm in its stance against U.S. trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a deepening tit-for-tat exchange, China retaliated against the United States on Wednesday over hefty tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. Beijing announced higher duties of up to 84% on American products and placed restrictions on 18 U.S. companies, mainly in defense-related sectors.

This move follows Trump's hike of an additional 50% tariffs on China, upping the total U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this year to 104%. Beijing's response aims to match these tariffs, adding further pressure by announcing travel advisories citing the downturn in trade relations.

Travel and education, key U.S. export sectors to China, are now in focus as tensions rise. China's new white paper defends its trade practices, accusing the U.S. of systematic pressure while committing to its trade agreements. Observers anticipate continued economic strain as both superpowers brace for prolonged conflict.

