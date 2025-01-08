Delhi's Political Landscape Cleared: MCC Impact

In a sweeping move to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, the Delhi municipal body has removed approximately 1.26 lakh political advertisements, including posters and hoardings, from the city's landscape. The operation began after the MCC was activated following the election date announcements.

As Delhi prepares for polls on February 5, with outcomes expected by February 8, the Election Commission has prohibited the display of any political advertising highlighting party achievements under the MCC regulations.

MCD reports reveal the removal of 1,26,186 advertisements city-wide, with the South Delhi zone seeing the most activity, followed by strong enforcement in the Civil Lines and Shahadara South zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)