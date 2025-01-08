Left Menu

Delhi's Political Landscape Cleared: MCC Impact

The Delhi municipal body removed over 1.26 lakh political advertisements from various zones following the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct. This action precedes the upcoming elections scheduled for February 5, with results on February 8. The highest removal occurred in South Delhi zone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:22 IST
Delhi's Political Landscape Cleared: MCC Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sweeping move to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, the Delhi municipal body has removed approximately 1.26 lakh political advertisements, including posters and hoardings, from the city's landscape. The operation began after the MCC was activated following the election date announcements.

As Delhi prepares for polls on February 5, with outcomes expected by February 8, the Election Commission has prohibited the display of any political advertising highlighting party achievements under the MCC regulations.

MCD reports reveal the removal of 1,26,186 advertisements city-wide, with the South Delhi zone seeing the most activity, followed by strong enforcement in the Civil Lines and Shahadara South zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025