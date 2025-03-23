Left Menu

Turkish Political Turmoil: Mayor Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has been detained on terrorism and corruption charges, leading to widespread protests across Turkey. His opposition party, CHP, claims the detention is politically motivated. The government denies involvement, asserting judicial independence. Imamoglu, a potential presidential candidate, denies the charges, labeling them as slanderous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 06:22 IST
In a significant political development, Turkish prosecutors have requested the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and four aides on terrorism and corruption charges. Thousands have protested nationwide, denouncing Imamoglu's detention as undemocratic and politically motivated.

Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure potentially challenging President Erdogan, was detained over alleged graft and aiding a terrorist group, accusations he fiercely denies. The court's ruling on his detention is anticipated on Sunday.

The situation has ignited protests across Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara, with heavy police presence using crowd control measures against demonstrators. The main opposition party, CHP, calls for lawful protests, claiming the judiciary's independence is compromised. As electoral politics intensify, Erdogan accuses the CHP of inciting unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

