Turkish Political Turmoil: Mayor Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests

In a significant political development, Turkish prosecutors have requested the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and four aides on terrorism and corruption charges. Thousands have protested nationwide, denouncing Imamoglu's detention as undemocratic and politically motivated.

Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure potentially challenging President Erdogan, was detained over alleged graft and aiding a terrorist group, accusations he fiercely denies. The court's ruling on his detention is anticipated on Sunday.

The situation has ignited protests across Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara, with heavy police presence using crowd control measures against demonstrators. The main opposition party, CHP, calls for lawful protests, claiming the judiciary's independence is compromised. As electoral politics intensify, Erdogan accuses the CHP of inciting unrest.

