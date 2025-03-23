Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Turkish prosecutors have issued charges against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and four aides, accusing them of terrorism and corruption. His office reported the prosecutors' request for their detention pending trial.

Imamoglu, seen as a potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan, was apprehended on Wednesday. He repudiated the charges, labeling them as 'unimaginable accusations and slanders.'

The court is anticipated to decide on Imamoglu's detention on Sunday, adding tension to Turkey's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)