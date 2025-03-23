Left Menu

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and four aides face jail after Turkish prosecutors charged them with terrorism and corruption. As a key opposition figure, Imamoglu's detention raises political tension in Turkey. He vehemently denies all charges, calling them baseless and slanderous. The court's decision is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-03-2025 05:57 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 05:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish prosecutors have issued charges against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and four aides, accusing them of terrorism and corruption. His office reported the prosecutors' request for their detention pending trial.

Imamoglu, seen as a potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan, was apprehended on Wednesday. He repudiated the charges, labeling them as 'unimaginable accusations and slanders.'

The court is anticipated to decide on Imamoglu's detention on Sunday, adding tension to Turkey's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

