Global Political Diary: An Overview of Key Events

A comprehensive global political diary outlines significant events and high-profile visits scheduled across multiple regions in early 2025. The diary features visits by influential figures such as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, U.S. President Joe Biden, and many more, highlighting diplomatic engagements and international collaborations.

Key events include ministerial visits to Africa by Wang Yi as well as several meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral ties in Europe and Asia. The diary also marks important anniversaries and economic forums that could shape the global geopolitical landscape in the coming months.

Highlighting a span from January to February 2025, the diary offers insight into diplomatic calendars with events like Eurogroup meetings, the World Economic Forum in Davos, and various national elections, presenting opportunities for international dialogue and policy advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)