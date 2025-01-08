BJP Rallies Big Names for Uttarakhand Local Body Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its star-studded roster of campaigners for the upcoming local body elections in Uttarakhand, featuring prominent figures like Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In preparation for the elections, the Uttarakhand State Election Commission reported the filing of a substantial 6,496 nominations for the Municipal Local Body General Elections for the 2024-25 period. The nomination process commenced on December 27, 2024.

According to the State Election Commission's data, candidates are vying for various positions, including 103 nominations for City Head in Municipal Corporations and 2,325 for Councillor roles. Elections are set to occur for 11 Municipal Corporations, 43 Municipal Councils, and 46 Nagar Panchayats on January 23, 2025, with results announced on January 25.

