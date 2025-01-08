Hope Amid Strife: Viktor Babariko's Message from Prison

In a rare and emotional development, Belarusian political prisoner Viktor Babariko has reached out to his family after nearly two years of isolation. This significant moment was captured in photographs and a short video published online, showing Babariko addressing his daughter.

Babariko, who was arrested while attempting to run against President Alexander Lukashenko in the contentious 2020 election, has been serving a 14-year sentence on disputed corruption charges. Viasna, a human rights group, notes he is among the many political prisoners denied family contact until now.

The surprise communication comes as President Lukashenko, whose administration insists there are no political prisoners, is under increasing scrutiny. The regime recently pardoned 227 individuals, yet human rights organizations report that over 1,200 remain imprisoned. The political climate remains taut as Lukashenko seeks another term, with widespread allegations of electoral malpractice.

