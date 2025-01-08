Blinken's Call for Enduring Peace in Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that any future peace deal in Ukraine must include deterrence to prevent renewed aggression by Russia. Speaking in Paris, he warned of Russian President Putin’s potential to exploit ceasefires as opportunities for military rebuilding and subsequent attacks on Ukraine.
- Country:
- France
Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the necessity for any future peace agreement to integrate measures of deterrence, aimed at safeguarding Ukraine from further Russian aggression.
In his speech delivered in Paris, Blinken highlighted the risks associated with premature ceasefires, cautioning that Russian President Vladimir Putin might exploit such pauses in fighting to reinforce Russian military capabilities.
Blinken's comments reflect the outgoing Biden administration's vigilant approach to ensuring a lasting peace in the region, discouraging any potential resurgence of hostilities from Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bethlehem's Somber Christmas Amid Conflict
Tension Rises in West Bank: Deadly Dawn Raid Sparks Conflict
Israel, Hamas accuse each other of complicating ceasefire efforts as they inch closer to deal
UPDATE 2-Hamas and Israel blame each other for ceasefire delay
Putin expresses condolences to Azerbaijan's president over loss of life in plane crash, Kremlin says