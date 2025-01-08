Left Menu

Blinken's Call for Enduring Peace in Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized that any future peace deal in Ukraine must include deterrence to prevent renewed aggression by Russia. Speaking in Paris, he warned of Russian President Putin’s potential to exploit ceasefires as opportunities for military rebuilding and subsequent attacks on Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:06 IST
Blinken's Call for Enduring Peace in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the necessity for any future peace agreement to integrate measures of deterrence, aimed at safeguarding Ukraine from further Russian aggression.

In his speech delivered in Paris, Blinken highlighted the risks associated with premature ceasefires, cautioning that Russian President Vladimir Putin might exploit such pauses in fighting to reinforce Russian military capabilities.

Blinken's comments reflect the outgoing Biden administration's vigilant approach to ensuring a lasting peace in the region, discouraging any potential resurgence of hostilities from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025