Blinken's Call for Enduring Peace in Ukraine

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed the necessity for any future peace agreement to integrate measures of deterrence, aimed at safeguarding Ukraine from further Russian aggression.

In his speech delivered in Paris, Blinken highlighted the risks associated with premature ceasefires, cautioning that Russian President Vladimir Putin might exploit such pauses in fighting to reinforce Russian military capabilities.

Blinken's comments reflect the outgoing Biden administration's vigilant approach to ensuring a lasting peace in the region, discouraging any potential resurgence of hostilities from Russia.

